Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. 1,365,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

