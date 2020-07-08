Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post sales of $14.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $22.60 million. Copa posted sales of $645.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $977.72 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Copa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its position in Copa by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 31,015.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

