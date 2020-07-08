Zacks: Brokerages Expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of DXC remained flat at $$15.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,368,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DXC Technology by 363.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 390,226 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in DXC Technology by 26.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

