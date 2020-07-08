Zacks: Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). Targa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.09) to ($7.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,482. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.25.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

