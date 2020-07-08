Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) to Hold

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Power Corporation is an independent electric power producer that owns interests in a diversified portfolio of independent, non-utility power generation projects and one transmission line situated in major U.S. markets. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

AT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,454. Atlantic Power has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $185.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 17,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,488.88. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,364.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,210.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,057 shares of company stock worth $89,047 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

