Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,708. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after buying an additional 121,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

