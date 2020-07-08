Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to “Hold”

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

AMOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of AMOT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $334.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.77. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.10 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

