Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Hold

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of AFIN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 292,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,617. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $821.12 million, a P/E ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 224,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

