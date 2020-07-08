Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $502,187.61

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. Zap has a market cap of $502,187.61 and approximately $46,165.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

