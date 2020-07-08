ZEON Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $9,328.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.04889728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

