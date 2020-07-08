Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0002 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $254,643.68 and approximately $14,004.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.04889728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

