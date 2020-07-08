Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading Up 2.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 51,825,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 31,693,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Specifically, Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

ZOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

