ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.