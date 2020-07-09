-$0.02 EPS Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 18,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,250 shares of company stock worth $2,587,688. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 8,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 62.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 65.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 63,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

