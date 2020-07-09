$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. SPX Flow reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPX Flow by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 122,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,749,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SPX Flow by 57.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SPX Flow by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 4,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

