-$0.24 EPS Expected for BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioSig Technologies’ earnings. BioSig Technologies posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioSig Technologies.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSGM. ValuEngine raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 3,600 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $39,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,552.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 4,000 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $87,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,798. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. BioSig Technologies has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.43.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

