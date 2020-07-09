$0.40 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

BMRC traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,988. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

