$0.50 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.63. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. 1,464,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,846. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

