$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.78. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,200. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.