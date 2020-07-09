$0.91 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.03. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $246.72. 930,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,487. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $248.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.64. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

