$0.93 EPS Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.96. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,966 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,398. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.