-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Park-Ohio posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 190.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Park-Ohio by 125.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.76. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.