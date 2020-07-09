$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.95. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The stock has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.03. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $6,181,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.