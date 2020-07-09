$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after purchasing an additional 176,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.76. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

