$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

In related news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. 123,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

