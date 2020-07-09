$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 283,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

