11,980 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 41,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 34,147,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,771,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

