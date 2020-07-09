$127.27 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $127.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.60 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $553.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.01 million to $559.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $614.86 million, with estimates ranging from $598.16 million to $634.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $222,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 783.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,109,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 707,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,265,000 after acquiring an additional 331,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,709 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

