$133.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to announce sales of $133.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.10 billion. Walmart posted sales of $130.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $545.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.52 billion to $549.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $552.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $537.68 billion to $561.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

