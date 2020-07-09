14,279 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded down $5.42 on Thursday, hitting $196.83. 3,146,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,385. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.