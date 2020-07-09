15,097 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.74. 5,852,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $180.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,109.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total transaction of $2,996,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,038,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,949,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,923.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,257 shares of company stock valued at $104,008,914 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

