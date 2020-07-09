19,092 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $147.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

