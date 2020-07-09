$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $9.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $5,437,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $323,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 2,340,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,443,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

