$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.72 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cleveland Research lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $185,977,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $34,848,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $58,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 233,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,496,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

