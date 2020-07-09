$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will report $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $12.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.79. 4,379,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,143. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 263.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,175.9% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

