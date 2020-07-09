$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $15.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,130,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $57,080,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $38,946,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after buying an additional 508,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

