214,293 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Bought by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 214,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises 4.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.13% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 29,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.42.

