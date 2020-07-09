$236.78 Million in Sales Expected for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to report $236.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.94 million and the lowest is $231.30 million. Integra Lifesciences posted sales of $383.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. Citigroup started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.38. 20,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,261. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $2,437,708.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at $53,372,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $191,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $355,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,995 shares of company stock valued at $32,428,706 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

