$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.35 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.98 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of K traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,398. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after acquiring an additional 687,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,790,000 after acquiring an additional 692,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

