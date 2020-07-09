$33.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post sales of $33.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.20 billion and the lowest is $32.63 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $69.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $191.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.12 billion to $214.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $181.91 billion to $220.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,273,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,447,340. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

