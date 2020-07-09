3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.6% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $152.55. 83,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,420. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

