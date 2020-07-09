3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Decreased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.55. 83,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

