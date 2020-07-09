45,793 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after buying an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after buying an additional 611,502 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. 3,899,640 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

