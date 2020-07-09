$463.92 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report sales of $463.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.15 million and the highest is $484.00 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $399.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $88.68. 50,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,476. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4,393.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.