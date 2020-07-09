4,765 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Docusign by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $9.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $206.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,734 shares of company stock valued at $39,279,112. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

