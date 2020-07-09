48,365 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after purchasing an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 268,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.