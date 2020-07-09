$5.29 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to report $5.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $2.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $20.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 million to $23.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.54 million, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $26.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 6,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

