6,800 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,734,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 410,745 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after buying an additional 227,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,643,000 after buying an additional 225,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 214,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.07. 19,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

