7,559 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,391,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.51. The stock had a trading volume of 58,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

