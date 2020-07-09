AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

ABBV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.28. 6,153,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,244,034. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

